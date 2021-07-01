Asian shares mostly decline ahead of watched US jobs report

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower as investors await a much watched U.S. jobs for indications of how the recovery from the pandemic is faring. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia fell Thursday in afternoon trading. Shares rose in Shanghai, while Hong Kong’s markets were closed for a holiday. The Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” survey showed continuous recovery, with large manufacturers’ sentiment remaining largely positive. Analysts said the tankan findings showed the biggest jump in recovery for the world’s third largest economy may already have passed. Wall Street logged its fifth straight quarterly gain.