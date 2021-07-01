After a 18-month hiatus due to COVID-19, therapy dogs are back at OSF St. Anthony

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Therapy dogs are back at OSF St. Anthony to comfort patients who may need them.

The dogs have been away from the hospital, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Ginger, a 14-year-old dog, is one of them. She has a lot of experience comforting patients, nurses and doctors. She's one of 15 dogs now back at OSF.

Her handler says she's been chomping at the bit to come and cheer up anyone who may need it.

"Ginger hasn't really had anything serious to do since then," Nicholas Scheuer, and OSF Volunteer says. "She's been really looking forward to coming to the hospital."

The therapy dogs and their volunteers are visiting waiting areas, common areas and nursing units.