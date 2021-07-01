815Live: It’s more than just Pride Month, experiences in the LGBTQ community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of June marked the end of Pride Month 202. While June is over, the LGBTQ community is still here.

As we look back on Pride Month, 13 WREX wanted to talk to members of Rockford's LGBTQ community about their struggles and experiences that exist yearlong, not just in the month of June.

Hear from Dr. Joel Filmore, a professor and licensed therapist; Meg Hastings, a facilitator with Rockford's DiversCity Youth Group; James Maples, drag performer and educator at Tricoci University; and 13 Meteorologist Justin Ballard in this episode of the 815Live Podcast.

Warning: this episode contains discussions on sexual abuse, sex trafficking, and drug abuse.