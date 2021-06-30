UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Trustees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have approved tenure for Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Wednesday’s 9-4 vote capped weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials. The board voted to accept the tenure application at a special meeting that included a closed-door session. The university announced in April that Hannah-Jones would be joining the journalism school faculty in July. But her lawyers announced last week she wouldn’t report for work without tenure. She had won a Pulitzer for her work on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project focusing on America’s history of slavery.