The heat takes a break before returning this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A series of cold fronts brings the heat and humidity down for the end of the work week, but that may be about as long as the break lasts. Look for a hot holiday around the corner.

Pause on the heat:

June 2021 will go down as one of the hottest and driest on record for Rockford. This makes it two Junes in a row in the top 10 for heat. July 2021 starts out briefly cooler before more heat sets in.

Another cold front works through the Stateline Thursday morning, and between the front from Wednesday and this one we see a little change in the weather for the end of the week.

The humidity drops from humid to very comfortable levels for the end of the work week.

Temperatures drop slightly Thursday and into the middle 80's. The bigger difference is the change in humidity. We go from the humid end of the range into the comfortable end of the scale, with even drier weather coming for Friday. While the summer heat lingers around a little, the dry air creates a more comfortable feeling.

The weather turns sunny for Thursday, so the rain chances dry up for a couple days.

Look for temperatures to fall into the upper 70's by Friday. The cooler air catches up with us by that point, giving us a short break from heat. That may be the coolest weather we'll see for a while, as hotter weather kicks right back in again this weekend.

Summer weather for the 4th:

We see a quick break from the heat before hot weather hits this weekend.

Hot weather slides right back in again this weekend. Under a sunny sky, Saturday leaps back into the middle to upper 80's. The humidity is on the rise again, but not to muggy levels just yet. Those hold off until Sunday.

The 4th of July should be a hot one. Temperatures hit the low 90's, while the humidity makes it feel like the middle 90's. The weather remains clear and warm, at least, for fireworks viewing in the evening. The muggy air may mute the firework colors a little, however.

The humid and hotter weather sticks around next week. We may alternate between dry weather and chances for rain throughout the week.