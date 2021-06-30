Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 4:30AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 4:30AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning
Patchy Dense Fog with visibility of one half mile or less can be
expected over south central and portions of southeast Wisconsin
through 8 AM. Low lying areas and near bodies of water are the
most susceptible to dense fog this morning.
Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as
visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of
the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for
plenty of room between you and other cars.