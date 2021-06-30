Q&A: Ford Foundation’s leader straddles contrasting worlds

Darren Walker often mentions growing up in poverty as a gay, Black man in rural Texas. Today, those things give him a unique perspective on his work as president of The Ford Foundation. Since he assumed the post in 2013, Walker has steered the organization’s focus towards tackling inequality. On Wednesday, the foundation said it will spend $420 million over the next five years to advance global gender equality. The funding was announced at the United Nations Women’s Generation Equality Forum in Paris, France. It will be spent on groups working on gender-based violence and other areas.