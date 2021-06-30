Newspaper gunman was calm, quiet, even joked after arrest

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Police say the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was calm, cooperative, did not seem confused and even joked about an erroneous media report following his arrest during interrogation. The testimony came Wednesday on the second day of a trial to determine whether Jarrod Ramos was legally sane at the time of the attack. Prosecutors focused on Ramos’ behavior in video recordings shown in court. The recordings included excerpts from his eight-hour interrogation, which shows Ramos initially unresponsive to questions but later joking with an interrogator about an erroneous media report.