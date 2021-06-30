Hundreds of deaths could be linked to Northwest heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The grim toll of the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest has become more apparent as authorities in Canada, Washington state and Oregon say they’re investigating hundreds of deaths likely caused by extreme temperatures. British Columbia’s chief coroner says her office received reports of at least 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” between Friday and Wednesday afternoon. Normally, she says about 165 people normally would die in the province over a five-day period. She says many of those deaths could be heat related. Health officials said more than 60 deaths in Oregon have been tied to the heat, and over a dozen in Washington state.