Migrant hunger strike puts pressure on Belgian government

BRUSSELS (AP) — A hunger strike by hundreds of migrants living in Belgium without legal permission is putting increasing pressure on a government coalition weighing the wellbeing of those involved against the need to stick to immigration and asylum rules. The hunger strike started over a month ago in two universities and a Brussels church, by migrants desperate to obtain legal residency papers to continue and improve their lives in a nation where some say they have been working and living for a decade. To highlight their desperation, some hunger strikers stitched their lips together this week, and are only accepting small amounts of liquid through a straw. Estimates of the number participating range as high as 400.