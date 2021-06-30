Machesney Park man arrested on child pornography charges

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Illinois State Police arrest a Machesney Park man on multiple counts of child pornography.

According to police, Nathan M. Sullivan was arrested for one count of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X Felony) and five counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2).

Authorities executed a search warrant at Sullivan's residence following an investigation involving child pornography.

Investigators said they seized evidence supporting the arrest of Sullivan during the warrant execution.