Home prices rise in Rockford area as housing market remains hot

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Home prices in the Rockford area rose at the fastest pace on record this year, according to Rockford Area Realtors.

The three-month average price of a home in Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties went up to more than $168,000 this year or up 17.8% compared to when prices were around $148,000 last year, RAR said.

Prices are also up compared to earlier this year. In May 2021, the price of a home was up $7,2000 compared to April 2021.

But for potential homebuyers, prices in Rockford are still lower compared to across Illinois and across the country.

The median price for U.S. homes in April was $341,600 while the average price for a home in Rockford was $161,693.

However, with the hot housing market, many potential Rockford homebuyers can't take advantage because they're having a lot of trouble finding a home.

Michael Montana and his wife have searched for a home in the Rockford area for around eight months.

"It's been a journey," Montana said. "You can't get your foot in the door fast enough when a house of any interest pops up."

To try to find a home in this market, realtors recommend staying open-minded and be patient.