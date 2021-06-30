Ferrara candy distribution center opens in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — DeKalb officially got a little bit sweeter on Wednesday.

Ferrara, a North American confection and sweet snacking company, officially opened their 1.6 million square foot facility in DeKalb!

The $100 million facility brings 500 jobs and will enhance the company’s ability to serve customers and to meet evolving consumer demands. So far, the company has filled more than half of the jobs and is still hiring.

The distribution complex is located in the center of the Chicago West Business Park, which is south of I-88, near the DeKalb Oasis.

“We are thrilled to open the new, state of the art Ferrara distribution complex, a significant economic driver that will bring jobs, tax revenues and incredible opportunity to our DeKalb community. Thanks to support from Governor Pritzker’s Administration, the City of DeKalb and ten other taxing bodies together with the longstanding commitment by Ferrara to the state of Illinois - this new massive facility will have a dramatic impact on our economy and will bolster our status as a destination for food processing innovation,” said Paul Borek, Executive Director of DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation. “DeKalb County is ripe for investment, and we will continue to work alongside the State of Illinois and our local partners, like Krusinski Construction Company, to attract companies that can benefit from our convenient location, top-notch academic institutions and talented workforce.”

Ferrara's portfolio includes brands such as SweeTARTS, NERDS, Lemonheads and Now and Laters. They're headquartered in Chicago.