Donaldson gives Giolito his spin on sticky stuff comments

CHICAGO (AP) — Twins slugger Josh Donaldson says he gave White Sox ace Lucas Giolito the face-to-face meeting he wanted after Giolito took exception to a sticky allegation from Donaldson during Tuesday’s game. Donaldson appeared to yell “not sticky anymore” after hitting a first-inning homer during Chicago’s 7-6 victory on Tuesday. The 2015 AL MVP rubbed his hands together after touching home, suggesting that Giolito had benefitted from the use of foreign substances prior to Major League Baseball’s crackdown last week. The 35-year-old Donaldson has been among baseball’s most outspoken hitters against the use of illicit grip enhancers by pitchers.