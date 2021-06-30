Construction set to begin on E. State St. in Rockford in July

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of the busiest roads in Rockford is set to undergo more construction.

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction will begin on E. State St. (Business US 20) in Rockford will start on July 6.

The work zone is between Buckley Drive and Mid America Drive and includes the intersection with Perryville Road.

Daytime lane closures will be required, and two lanes in each direction on E. State St. will be open.

There will be intermittent multiple lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., when one lane in each direction will be open.

Work includes resurfacing, and installing new storm sewers, curbs

and gutters, sidewalks, and a multi-use path with lighting.

At Perryville Road, this intersection will be reconstructed to include a separate, dedicated right turn lane and dual left turn lanes from East State Street onto Perryville Road.

New traffic signals will be installed in this intersection.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.