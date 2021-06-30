Big finds, small town, Durand auctions off classic cars found in downtown building

(WREX) -- What started as the Village of Durand simply acquiring a building turned into a treasure of its own.

The person who owned a building at the end of the business district in Durand, before the village took it over, stacked it full of antiques, car parts furniture and three 1959 vehicles. Once the village acquired the property, leaders were shocked at what they found. The village says the owner got them as projects in the 1980s, so they have been untouched for more than thirty years.

The cars inside? A 1959 Ford Thunderbird, a 1959 Ford Fairlane 500 Galaxie and a 1959 Ford Club Wagon Ambulance.

"It was pretty neat to see the vintage cars, each one, be pulled out separately," said Village President Sheila hoffman.

The village is now selling the cars, through a local nonprofit called Durand Charm.

