Amazon asks for FTC head to step aside from antitrust probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant. The company contends that FTC Chair Lina Khan’s past public criticism of Amazon’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove Khan from taking part in current probes of the company’s market conduct. FTC officials declined comment on Amazon’s motion. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook, Google and Apple as well as Amazon. As counsel to a House Judiciary antitrust panel in 2019 and 2020, Khan played a key role in a sweeping investigation of Big Tech’s market power.