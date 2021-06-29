Woodruff excels, Brewers edge Cubs 2-1 for 7th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched another gem and the Milwaukee Brewers made the most of their two hits, hanging on to edge the Chicago Cubs 2-1 for their season-high seventh straight win. A day after battering Chicago 14-4, the Brewers extended their NL Central lead to five games. The second-place Cubs lost their fifth in a row. Milwaukee managed to win with just an RBI double by Christian Yelich in the first inning and an RBI single by Jace Peterson in the fourth. Both runs were walked aboard by Zach Davies, who made his first start against his former team. Woodruff allowed one run on four hits in six innings, striking out eight and nudging his ERA down from 1.89 to 1.87.