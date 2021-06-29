Tuesday’s low risk for flash flooding gives way to a drier pattern

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today brings another chance for scattered showers and storms, the entire Stateline remains under a flash flood watch until 7 pm tonight. Some of the scattered showers with heavier rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding.

Gloomy Tuesday:

As the day started out with come cloud cover but mainly dry conditions, rain chances are to increase heading into the late morning and early afternoon.

Tuesday continues to bring the pattern of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Such activity is expected to continue into the afternoon, still seeing chances for scattered showers and storms into the overnight hours.

With these chances, the National Weather Service did issue a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm this evening. This watch does cover all of the Stateline. Because there is lot of moisture in the air, this supports the possibility for seeing torrential downpours.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Stateline until 7 pm this evening.

If the same areas see multiple downpours, it may lead to flash flooding. As we still have chances for scattered activity this afternoon, the watch does remain in effect through that time frame.

As the pattern beings to shift into this evening, the threat for flooding also dies down as conditions are also trending drier into the rest of the week.

Trending drier:

With the pattern likely to shift away from scattered showers, the rest of this week is trending drier.

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to see drier conditions with only a slight chance for showers. With the help of a cold front, temperatures will also slightly cool as we head into the end of the week.

Trending drier, cooler, and more comfortable for the end of the week.

For the holiday weekend, drier air moves in bringing less humid conditions. Temperatures will also feel pleasant as we stay within the upper 70's and lower 80's for much of the coming weekend. Mostly sunny skies will greet us as we wrap up this week as well.