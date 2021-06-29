Tropical Storm Enrique misses direct hit on Baja resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique is swirling to the east of the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, missing a direct hit on the beach resorts there amid predictions it will weaken into a tropical depression sometime Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were down to 40 mph (65 kph) late Tuesday, just barely a tropical storm The storm’s core was about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Cabo San Lucas at the southern tip of Baja and moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). City officials in Los Cabos are prepared to open shelters in case of flooding. Forecasters say the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized amounts of as much as 4 inches.