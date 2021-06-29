Top US general foresees Afghan civil war as security worsens

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S.’s top general in Afghanistan has given a sobering assessment of the country’s deteriorating security situation. Gen. Austin S. Miller pointed to the rapid loss of districts now under Taliban control and said he fears militias could lead the country into civil war. Miller says he has the weapons and the capability to aid Afghanistan’s forces for now but that only a political solution will bring peace. Washington signed a peace deal with the Taliban in 2020 that laid out the promise of a U.S. troop withdrawal. The White House says President Joe Biden is committed to helping Afghanistan while also keeping to the agreements made in that deal.