Spotty rain chances slowly dry up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Most of the heavy showers avoided the Stateline over this slightly rainy stretch. As the week goes along, rain chances slowly dry up in time for the holiday weekend.

Isolated showers:

A series of cold fronts slide through the Stateline in the coming days, providing a chance for isolated showers and storms. As we've seen the last few days, we likely see a lot of dry time and not much for rain.

Wednesday's cold front may push rain chances to our south by the afternoon.

Wednesday's cold front moves by in the morning, and is likely south of us before any storms fire up. As a result, we should see a quiet day with storms to our south. We'll hold onto a slight chance for rain in the afternoon just in case.

This front gets "washed out" a little, so don't look for weather conditions to change much. We'll hold onto the humid air, while temperatures warm up to the middle 80's under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday's cold front is a ways away, but eventually brings in drier air and one more chance for storms.

Thursday's cold front provides a little more variety. We have a better chance at scattered showers in the afternoon as the front comes through, while the weather conditions start changing. Temperatures fall to the low 80 and upper 70's, while the humidity starts dropping.

Look for more spotty activity Thursday afternoon, then dry weather for the rest of the week.

Not cool for long:

Behind Thursday's cold front, we can say goodbye to the muggy air and the clouds for a short while. Friday looks comfortable, with much lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 70's.

The weather clears out for the weekend, but the summer heat returns quickly.

That brief cooldown doesn't last long. There's signs that the heat comes back fast this weekend. Saturday jumps back into the 80's, while the 4th of July on Sunday gets closer to 90 degrees. The humidity jumps back up again, so Sunday feels a little muggy. Both days stay sunny and dry at least, which bodes well for outdoor barbeques and fireworks on the holiday.

Next week keeps the heat around, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees each day. Starting Tuesday, an active weather pattern may start up. Scattered showers and storms could return to the Stateline for several days next week.