Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers searching for a fifth day for survivors of a Florida condo building collapse used bucket brigades and heavy machinery as they worked atop a precarious mound of debris. The pile is composed of pulverized concrete, twisted steel and the remnants of dozens of households. Authorities said Monday that their efforts are still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday. Ten people have been confirmed killed, and more than 150 others are still missing in the community of Surfside, just outside of Miami. The collapse of the building left layer upon layer of intertwined debris.