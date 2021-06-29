Opening statements set for newspaper shooting insanity phase

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday in the second phase of a trial to determine whether the man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper was legally sane at the time of the mass shooting. Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in October 2019, but he is contending he’s not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Judge Michael Wachs said during jury selection last week that a majority of the case will consist of testimony from mental health experts called by defense attorneys and prosecutors. Opening statements are starting one day after the third anniversary of the attack.