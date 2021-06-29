Officials: 2 killed in gas line explosion in Texas

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and three injured in an explosion Monday in an unincorporated area of Collin County, Texas, near Farmersville. According to WFAA-TV, the deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. at Atmos Energy, a natural gas facility off Highway 78. Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told the station that the people involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy. They were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened. Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation. It was not immediately known what caused the blast.