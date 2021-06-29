Northern Nevada gambling icon John Ascuaga dies at age 96

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada gambling industry icon John Ascuaga has died at the age of 96. The son of Basque sheepherders bought a small coffee shop with a few slot machines in Sparks in 1960 and turned it into a major hotel-casino he operated for more than a half-century. He died Monday. Ascuaga was known for roaming the casino floor and greeting patrons personally at the Nugget that bore his name along I-80 just east of Reno. Anthony Marnell III, CEO of the property’s current owner Marnell Gaming, said Ascuaga was “one of the true pioneers in Nevada gaming and helped shape the direction of the entire state.”.