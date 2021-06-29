New Illinois law lets college athletes sign endorsements

CHICAGO (AP) — College athletes will be able to make money on product endorsements and hire agents under a plan signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The move comes as roughly two dozen states have approved or are considering similar plans to allow student athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. The Illinois law takes effect July 1. While the NCAA has indicated that it would support allowing students athletes to profit from their name and image, it has lagged in changing its longtime rules. Backers of the new law say it’s about equity and autonomy for student athletes.