Mural depicting Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, others defaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a mural in Louisville, Kentucky that depicts Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and other Black people recently killed by law enforcement has been defaced. News outlets report the “Say Their Names” mural unveiled last July was found Monday with light blue paint covering areas of the artwork. Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the agency was investigating. An artist who helped create the mural said it would be restored. It’s unclear who vandalized the artwork, though the name of a hate group was painted on the mural. The incident follows damage to another Breonna Taylor mural in the city earlier this month.