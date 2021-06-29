Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations

HOUSTON (AP) — Jill Biden is playing offense in the fight against COVID-19. She teamed up with an NFL Hall of Fame running back and with America’s second gentleman on Tuesday to encourage Texans to get vaccinated against the disease. The first lady appeared at a pop-up vaccination clinic at a Dallas high school with former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, who told people the nation is “in the fourth quarter” in fighting the virus. She and Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, met later in Houston at a vaccination event sponsored by the Astros and watched some of their game against the Baltimore Orioles.