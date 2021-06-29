Industrial fire in suburban Chicago prompts evacuation order

MORRIS, Ill. (AP) — An industrial fire at a suburban Chicago warehouse where large batteries are stored has prompted officials to order the evacuation of nearby residences. Nick Doefler, a spokesman for the agencies responding to the fire, says there have been no reported injuries related to the fire at a subdivided warehouse in Morris. He says the blaze started around noon Tuesday. Doefler says firefighters are awaiting instructions on how to combat the blaze, as they can’t douse the flames with water because the proximity of batteries is an explosive hazard. Doefler says he doesn’t know how many people are affected by the evacuation order and that the cause of the fire has not been determined.