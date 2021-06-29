Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gun deaths have been surging in Iowa as a law is set to go into effect that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Tuesday that a record 353 people died from gunshot wounds in Iowa in 2020, a 20% increase from the previous high in 2019. This year saw 85 firearm homicides, a 73% increase. Suicides rose by 13% and made up three of every four gun deaths in the state. A leading gun violence researcher said he expects Iowa’s sweeping handgun deregulation that begins Thursday to make things even worse.