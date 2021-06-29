Former City of Rochelle employee sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A former employee with the City of Rochelle has been sentenced to 2 years in federal prison on wire fraud charges.

Scott Koteski, 58, of Rochelle, pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining more than $150,000 from a non-profit business association back in March.

According to a criminal complaint, Koteski was an employee of the city when he was selected to sit on the board of directors of a non-profit businesses association that provided broadband internet technology in the area.

Koteski was selected as treasurer in 2011 and had signatory authority to the association's bank account starting in February of 2012.

Authorities say from 2012-2018, Koteski stole more than $150,000 from the association for his ow benefit.

Koteski allegedly wrote numerous checks to himself from the association's bank account and deposited them into his personal bank account. Koteski would then write off the checks as reimbursement, according to authorities.



Koteski also allegedly used funds from the association to pay off credit cards and loans.

Koteski will have one year of supervised release following the two years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $150,332.17.