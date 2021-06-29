Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Illinois, Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the

following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson,

Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson,

Warren and Whiteside. In Iowa, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry IA, Lee,

Louisa, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri,

Clark and Scotland.

* Through this evening.

* Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch

area with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. If storms

repeat over the same areas then flash flooding is possible.

* Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and

flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise

out of their banks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&