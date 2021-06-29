Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the

following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,

DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee,

Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Northern

Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, Southern Will and

Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton

and Porter.

* Through this evening

* Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through

northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana through Tuesday. With

already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash

flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways.

* Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in

creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of

basements is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not

yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a

dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers,

creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and

be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&