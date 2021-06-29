Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until TUE 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Illinois, Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson,
Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson,
Warren and Whiteside. In Iowa, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry IA, Lee,
Louisa, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri,
Clark and Scotland.
* Through this evening.
* Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the watch
area with rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. If storms
repeat over the same areas then flash flooding is possible.
* Excessive runoff may result in flash flooding of low-lying and
flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise
out of their banks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&