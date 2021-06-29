Confusion surrounds vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City has been thrown into a state of confusion as elections officials abruptly retracted their latest report on the vote count. New York City’s Board of Elections withdrew data Tuesday evening that it had released earlier purporting to be a first round of results from the city’s new ranked choice voting system. That data had shown Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who would be the city’s second Black mayor, had lost much of his lead. The Board of Elections tweeted that it was aware of “a discrepancy.”