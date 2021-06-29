Equity and fairness: Current, former Illinois college athletes celebrate new compensation law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Millions of dollars go into college sports each year. However, Illinois student athletes never received compensation for their dedication to sports and the classroom until now.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law Tuesday changing that rule. Sponsors say the Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act is about equity and fairness for athletes. The new chapter begins this Thursday, July 1.

College athletes will have the opportunity to hire agents and sign endorsement deals using their name, likeness, image, or voice.

“Not only is it necessary, but we’ve been discussing this for quite a while,” noted Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside). “And it’s long, long past due to see our athletes receive the recognition and compensation that they deserve.”

It was a long journey from the fields to the court and onto Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk. College athletes new and old have fought for the right to get compensated for their work. Pritzker signed the legislation inside the State Farm Center on the University of Illinois Champaign Urbana campus, home of the Fighting Illini. He says this opportunity isn’t just for stars preparing for the NFL or NBA.

“Any student athlete can partner with businesses in their college towns as well as brands big and small to see a financial benefit from the hours they pour into their craft,” Pritzker said.

Paving the way to change

Former college athletes Rep. Kam Buckner and Sen. Napoleon Harris fought for this bill in Springfield as they both feel schools shouldn’t receive all the money for hard work students put in.

Buckner, a former Illini football standout, also noted the law is much more than a win for the star quarterback or starting point guard.

“This gives the women’s tennis play an opportunity to be compensated for teaching lessons back in her hometown during summer breaks,” Buckner said. “This creates an apparatus for the women’s softball player to lend her image to the local pizzeria for a fair market value.”

Buckner believes this law is the most comprehensive and forward-leaning legislation that addresses the compensation issue. Student athletes stressed there’s a lot more to them than the sport people see them play or the topics they tackle in the classroom.

Eva Rubin is a Senior Center on the UIUC Women’s basketball team. She believes everyone has a hobby or passion they could capitalize on. Rubin also happens to be a type 1 diabetic.

“I’ve had many opportunities with diabetes research foundations, the American Diabetes Association, just organizations and causes like that that are important to me,” Rubin said. “So, now with the NIL bill being passed, I can only imagine the opportunities that I’ll be able to create for myself and build for myself.”

Recruiting athletes to Illinois schools

Many feel this could be a great recruiting tool to keep young Illinois athletes in the state.

“This isn’t just a win for student athletes,” Pritzker said. “This is a win for our entire state.”

Illinois will still prohibit college athletes from making money in exchange for their athletic performance or participation in competitions. The law also blocks college stars from participating in any promotion of gambling, sports betting, alcohol or marijuana.

Buckner explained several states acted quickly to pass similar laws since there hasn’t been a national solution to the problem. The NCAA is waiting for Congress to act before making a decision for the entire country.

“This is a historic change,” said Illini offensive lineman Vederian Lowe. “It will change the way collegiate sports will be viewed for years to come.”