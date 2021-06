BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere police arrest a man after he allegedly had sexual contact with a child.



According to police, David Denton was arrested two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.



On June 14th, officials say they received a report about a girl who had been inappropriately touched by an elderly man in the 400 block of Club Circle in Belvidere.



Police identified Denton as the suspect and later arrested him.