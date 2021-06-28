Skip to Content

Young Greeks promised cash to get vaccinated

National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it will give young adults 150 euros ($180) in credit to get vaccinated as it launches a two-tier access policy over the summer. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday that Greek citizens under age 26 would be eligible for the credit in a digital wallet starting July 15 if they have completed their COVID-19 vaccination. Greece is heavily reliant on tourism and is looking for ways to fully reopen its economy after recently making the vaccination available to all adult age groups.

