‘We are their voice’: Caregivers heading to Washington in push for long-term care residents

NEW BADEN, Ill. – Two women from Illinois are heading to Washington DC this week to fight for the rights of essential caregivers who want to see their loved ones during a public health emergency.

You likely know someone who couldn’t visit a loved one in a long-term care facility throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Carrie Leljedal couldn’t see her son Lynn once the pandemic started in March 2020. Leljedal lives less than five minutes away from Clinton Manor, Lynn’s long-term care facility.

Besides doctor’s visits and emergencies, she wouldn’t see him in person until October due to rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health. While those rules have been lifted for several months, not all facilities followed this change. Carrie is fighting to make sure caregivers aren’t put in a similar situation during future public health emergencies.

“We have some facilities that are allowing one 15 or 30-minute visit a week,” Leljedal explained. “We have other facilities in the state that are completely open. And then we have everything in between.

Illinois Caregivers 4 Compromise, a group of around 900 people, recently created a new phrase – We are not visitors, we are their voice.

“We are the people who can look at the resident and say to the nurse, ‘He doesn’t look right today. Something is just not right.’ Or we’re in there helping feeding, grooming, or bathing or cutting nails,” Leljedal said. “The day-to-day essentials. And at the same time, we are the people who speak up for them.”

She says the best part of every visit is seeing Lynn smile. Carrie would frequently bring her small dogs to the facility before the pandemic. After all, it’s the little things residents miss.

“It’s not always the big important things,” Leljedal said. “Sometimes it’s the little thing that matters the most.”

While she still can’t bring the dogs over to see everyone inside, Lynn Ray is always excited to see his mom.

“She’s the most important person in my life,” Ray said. “Always has been, always will be.”

Talking in person and having physical touch.

It’s something many couldn’t do for most of the past year. Both want to make sure people don’t have to face these obstacles ever again. Lynn said he’s excited to see his mom go to the nation’s capital and fight for everyone to see their caregiver.

“That would make so many people, including myself, happy,” he said.

That’s why many hope the federal Essential Caregivers Act will gain enough support in Congress. Carrie and Lynn say this could also help people understand those living in long-term care want to have normal lives again.

“I know she’ll speak about things like this and it’ll reach the whole country,” Lynn added. “People can understand what it’s like.”

Carrie will stand alongside advocates from 16 other states during a press conference about House Resolution 3733 Wednesday morning. She’ll also speak with members of Congress during a roundtable discussion that afternoon. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-New York) is the lead sponsor.

“Right now we have sponsors from seven states and they’re from both sides of the aisle. But we need way more,” Leljedal said. “This should be a no-questions-asked bill and everybody should be jumping on board to sponsor this.”