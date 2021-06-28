Two explosions hit Congo’s eastern city of Beni

BENI, Congo (AP) — Congo on Monday banned public gatherings for two days in Beni, after the eastern city was hit by two explosions. A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a busy intersection in Beni on Sunday, the same day another explosion rocked a Catholic church, authorities said. Neither bomb killed any civilians, but the government closed major gathering spaces for two days and imposed restrictions on public meetings as a precaution against further explosions. Congolese army spokesman Lt. Anthony Mwalushay said the suicide bomber has been identified as a Ugandan who was a member of the Allied Democratic Forces rebels. The suicide bombing was the first such attack in Beni.