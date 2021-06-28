Skip to Content

Police: Suspected militants kill Kashmir officer, family

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say suspected militants have fatally shot an officer, his wife and their daughter in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Police said anti-India militants entered officer Fayaz Ahmad’s home in the southern Tral area late Sunday and fired indiscriminately at those inside. Ahmad was killed immediately, while his wife died a few hours later at a hospital. Their 23-year-old daughter died at a hospital early Monday. In a statement, police called it a “terror attack.” The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. 

