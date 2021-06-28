Special Weather Statement until MON 3:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Showers and Thunderstorms affecting northeastern Rock Island…

Whiteside…northeastern Scott and southeastern Clinton Counties

may produce Funnel Clouds…

At 224 PM CDT…A scattered line of showers and thunderstorms

stretched from near Dewitt, Iowa in Clinton county to the Sterling-

Rock Falls area in eastern Whiteside county. These storms may

produce funnel clouds that have a low chance of touching down.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

Clinton, Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison, DeWitt, Camanche, Fulton,

Prophetstown, Erie, Garden Plain, Albany, Princeton, Long Grove,

Tampico, Cordova, Lyndon, McCausland, Low Moor, Deer Grove and East

Clinton.

If these storms approach your location, be prepared to move to a

place of safety.

TIME…MOT…LOC 1924Z 180DEG 0KT 4171 9011