Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 8:09PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 809 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northern Kane County, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin,

Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Huntley, Lake Zurich, Wauconda,

Barrington, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, Long Grove,

Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, West Dundee and Hampshire.

Including the following interstate…

I-90 between mile markers 44 and 56.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.