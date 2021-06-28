Skip to Content

Snappers announce opening day at ABC Supply Stadium

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:34 pm Top Sports Stories
Beloit-Snappers-Logo-Plate-Web-Pic

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — The Beloit Snappers have announced when they will open the gates for fans at ABC Supply Stadium. The first game will be played Tuesday August 3, against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The organization welcomed season ticket holders into the new stadium to choose their preferred seats for the year. It's rare that a team moves home stadiums in the middle of a season, but the Snappers thought this was the right time to do it.

"I was trying to think of the last team that I remember that switched stadiums in the middle of the season," said Jeff Jurgella, the Snappers President. "The only example I could come up with was the Toronto Blue Jays in '88 or '89, whatever that was. It's created some extra work but if you look at this place, why not get in as soon as you can."

As for season ticket holders, they're impressed with the stadium, and are excited to see the team play.

"My family's a baseball family and we travel around and a lot of times we'll drive around and stop at a small town minor league operation and so on, so this is pretty cool," said season ticket holder Kurt Tobin. "We have never been season ticket holders here but obviously the draw of the new stadium club was important for Brenda and I and our extended family who as I say we have a lot of baseball people in the family."

The Snappers will continue to play their games at Pohlman Field until the team relocates.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content