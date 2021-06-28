Snappers announce opening day at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, WI (WREX) — The Beloit Snappers have announced when they will open the gates for fans at ABC Supply Stadium. The first game will be played Tuesday August 3, against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The organization welcomed season ticket holders into the new stadium to choose their preferred seats for the year. It's rare that a team moves home stadiums in the middle of a season, but the Snappers thought this was the right time to do it.

"I was trying to think of the last team that I remember that switched stadiums in the middle of the season," said Jeff Jurgella, the Snappers President. "The only example I could come up with was the Toronto Blue Jays in '88 or '89, whatever that was. It's created some extra work but if you look at this place, why not get in as soon as you can."

As for season ticket holders, they're impressed with the stadium, and are excited to see the team play.

"My family's a baseball family and we travel around and a lot of times we'll drive around and stop at a small town minor league operation and so on, so this is pretty cool," said season ticket holder Kurt Tobin. "We have never been season ticket holders here but obviously the draw of the new stadium club was important for Brenda and I and our extended family who as I say we have a lot of baseball people in the family."

The Snappers will continue to play their games at Pohlman Field until the team relocates.