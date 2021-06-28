Roscoe Middle School student finalist in Scripps National Spelling Bee

(WREX) — An 8th grade student from Roscoe is in the running to win a national spelling competition.

13-year-old Avani Joshi is a student at Roscoe Middle School. She is also one of the 11 finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition!

Joshi advanced to the finals by spelling the word "lophophytosis" correctly.

According to Joshi's biography page on the Scripps website, she loves competing in spelling and geography bees.

She also loves nature and wants to contribute towards preserving forests and endangered species.

Joshi previously competed in 2019 in the spelling bee and tied for 370th.

The finals for the Scripps National Spelling Bee is Thursday, July 8.