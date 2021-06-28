Roof on Amboy building collapses, causes road closure

AMBOY (WREX) -- Firefighters in Amboy close a road after a roof collapses on the former Beggs Certified Food Building.

The roof collapse happened around 7 p.m. Monday evening, the building is located in the 100 block of East Division Street in Amboy.

Firefighters closed East Division from North Metcalf to North Jones Street because they say the walls of the building could be unstable.

Fire Chief Jeff Bryant says a cause of the collapse has not been determined, though rain lately may have played a role.

Amboy City Officials will look at the building Tuesday morning to decide what to do with it.

No one was hurt.