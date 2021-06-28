Projected flooding causes parking area closure at Starved Rock

OGLESBY, Ill. (WEEK) -- Due to a projected rise of the Illinois River, Starved Rock State Park is closing its lower parking area until further notice.

In a post on Facebook, the park says the closure affects the main parking lot by the visitor center, boat ramp access and parking, and the picnic area between the boat ramp and the main parking lot.

If you are heading to Starved Rock, you are asked to park off the south entrance from Route 71 at the gravel overflow parking lot.