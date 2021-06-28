Poland, Israel in diplomatic spat over Poland’s property law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Israel have summoned each other’s envoys over Poland’s planned changes to property restitution regulations that Israel and Jewish organizations say would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times. Israeli charge d ‘affaires on Monday met with Poland’s deputy foreign minister who explained the new regulations, insisting they do not bar property claims, which should be made through courts. Poland’s ambassador to Israel was at Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday. Poland’s parliament is changing procedures to prevent ownership and other administrative decisions from being declared void after 30 years.