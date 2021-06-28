Northwest US braces for hottest day of intense heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave is scorching the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures on Monday are expected to obliterate records set just the day before. Seattle was predicted to hit up to 110 degrees, above Sunday’s all-time high of 104. Portland, Oregon, could reach 115 after hitting new records of 108 on Saturday and 112 on Sunday. The temperatures are unheard of in a region better known for rain and where June has historically been referred to as “Juneuary” for its cool drizzle. Even locations where people seek relief from the heat like outdoor pools and ice cream shops were closed to protect workers and guests.